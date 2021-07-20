Kim Kardashian & Kanye West reportedly 'got along great' during San Francisco family trip amid divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently made their first public appearance together after filing for divorce in February this year as they headed for a family trip to San Francisco. While Kim and Kanye headed for a split, the duo seems to be acing co-parenting already and as per reports, their recent family trip was proof of that. For their recent family outing, Kim along with their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 headed to San Francisco from New York.

As per Page Six, after meeting up with her estranged husband, Kim and the kids grabbed breakfast together and headed to the Asian Art Museum before it was opened to the public which was requested by West's team. The family reportedly checked out the work of a Tokyo-based digital art collective that specialises in immersive projects.

A Page Six source spoke about Kim and Kanye's rapport during their trip and said, "They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first."

Kim and Kanye had headed to the museum for some fun family time and as per US Weekly, the couple wasn't even accompanied by nannies. The duo also had light security during the outing. Revealing details about their time at the museum, a US Weekly source revealed, "They were incredibly gracious and very appreciative. They had a really great time with the kids and everyone looked really happy and in a good mood. The kids were running around and laughing."

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. In the meantime, reports have stated that West has already moved on and is reportedly dating model Irina Shayk.

