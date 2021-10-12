Kim Kardashian & Kanye West on the road to repair friendship after her SNL gig?

After Kim Kardashian’s controversial SNL monologue this weekend. The SKIMS founder and her estranged husband Kanye West are seemingly on good terms, almost a year after they parted ways. An insider who recently spoke to E! News, said that the reality star and rapper are "in a good place" following their split, and are even supportive of each other’s creative endeavours.

The insider also told the tabloid that the Donda singer is "very supportive of Kim and enjoys collaborating with her," whether it’s for SKIMS or SNL. He even helped Kim select her all-black Balenciaga Met Gala dress which made headlines earlier this month.

Their terms have improved drastically from 9 months ago when they weren’t on speaking terms. "She is grateful for his help and that they have come to a happy place. They have been respectful of each other's wishes and established a good friendship. It's working well for now and Kim is very appreciative. She wants to keep things going in this direction," the source said.

Just last week it was revealed that Kanye was an integral part of helping Kim prepare for her SNL debut. The insider added that Kim "consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback." Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also took on supporting roles, appearing in not one, but two skits. And when they weren't in a sketch, Kris, Khloe, and Kanye cheered her on from the audience, according to a source close to Kim.

The source shared, "Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim. She's gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be."

