Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s neighbour weighs in on their split: She tried everything to make it work

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s shocking divorce rumours finally get a reaction from one of their celebrity friends and neighbour Kathy Griffin. See what she said below.

After the news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce started this morning, rumour mills have been buzzing with probable causes of the shocking and sudden celebrity split. Now, the duo’s neighbour--Kathy Griffin is the first amongst their celebrity friends to react to the claims of the Kardashian-West divorce. For the unversed, comedian Kathy Griffin has lived next door to the rapper and SKIMS founder for years, additionally, she is also fast friends with Kim’s mother Kris Jenner.

Amidst the rumours of their split, Kathy took to Twitter and said: “I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her.” “He certainly isn’t the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work. He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There’s my two cents.” Even though Kim hasn’t officially filed for divorce from Kanye yet, it’s reported that the duo had been in marriage counselling for a few months prior to taking this decision.

If you missed it, this morning news broke that Kim and Kanye are separating after six years of marriage and eight years of togetherness. A source revealed to E! News that Kim and Kanye have only met for the sake of their four kids, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months, in the last few months. They are also living separately and haven't spent much time together as a married couple. The reality star is also making sure that the path ahead is not a tumultuous one for their kids and that is why Kim has been taking her time to file for a divorce. An insider revealed to E! that Kim wants to make the "right decision" for her kids. As for Kanye West, People magazine's source reveals that the rapper "knows the inevitable will happen" and that the divorce might be "coming soon".

