Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘struggling to stay together’? Duo currently happy leading ‘separate lives’

According to recent reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “struggling to stay together as a couple.” Scroll down for details.

Reality star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are still finding their relationship difficult as a couple and staying in different states. Even though Kim and Kanye's relationship is not a normal one yet they have reportedly found a way not to end their marriage. The celebrity couple has made a decision to keep themselves away from the divorce courts even though they are not enjoying the ideal relationship. According to Geo News, the couple is still reportedly struggling to "stay together as a couple" but they are happy to keep this status quo rather than bring a formal end to their marriage.

According to the media outlet, both the stars are still "struggling" to "stay together as a couple" but they are happy to keep this status quo rather than bring a formal end to their marriage. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been upset by Kanye's behaviour for much of the year but she is not looking to divorce as the answer as they are living "separate lives" and that is keeping them both "content".

They are reportedly staying in different states, as the rapper continues living in his Wyoming ranch as Kim stays in Los Angeles with their children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one. A source also told Geo News: “There was still love in the relationship, even if they're not looking to spend time together.” For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship, according to reports, deteriorated beyond repair after Kanye’s presidential campaign.

