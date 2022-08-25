Kim Kardashian with the Kard-Jen clan shows support for sister Kylie Jenner at her cosmetics party

The Kard-Jen clan is celebrating their little sister Kylie Jenner. On Wednesday night, the family joined the makeup mogul as she celebrated her colossal brand Kylie Cosmetics with a star-studded party. The youngest in the house was supported by mom Kris Jenner who showed up with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her dad Caitlyn Jenner accompanied by companion Sophia Hutchins.

Alongside her parents were the sisters who all attended the party in dazzling fits including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian who came in hand-in-hand with her husband Travis Barker. Another surprising addition to the crowd was Travis‘ son Landon Barker who brought along his TikTok famous girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. According to reports, the young pair was spotted holding hands throughout the entire night.

Kim Kardashian attended the party in an understated halter-neck black bodysuit accompanied by her thigh-high black boots. The highlight of her outfit was definitely the huge silver earrings that added bling to her rather simple look alongside her intriguing mini purse. Twinning with Kim, Khloe also opted for a bodysuit and boots combo though she did spice up her look by going for a baby pink aesthetic topped off with a pink blazer. Kourtney, on the other hand, stuck to her goth-rock vibe with her drummer husband as she donned an all-black outfit consisting of a pair of wide pants and a spiked corset top.

As for the Jenners, Kendall showed up to the party in her signature fit as she wore a skin-hugging printed dress with her hair tied up in a sleek bun. Momager Kris opted for an all-pink ensemble as she donned a pink suit, embellished with flower cutouts.

Check out how the Kard-Jen clan came forward to support Kylie below:

