Kim Kardashian on Kardashian & Jenner family deciding to end KUWTK: It was hardest conversation we've ever had

After 14 years and 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner family has decided to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

It comes after 14 years and 20 seasons that the series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is now coming to an end. This has been one of the toughest and most emotional decisions the Kardashian-Jenner family has ever had to take. "It was just the hardest conversation that we've ever had to have," Kim Kardashian West says tearfully, as she remembers breaking the news to the behind the scenes staff who have worked with the family over the last 14 years.It is perhaps a difficult moment for Kris as she decides to sell her mother Mary Jo Campbell's house, where they have lived for so many years.

According to Entertainment Tonight (ET), there is "no big reason" why the family has decided to end the reality series. ET's sources share that it was a mutual decision to end the show. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it's getting difficult to film all together or get enough footage separately. The family now wants to focus on future projects and the KUWTK is a major job that takes up a lot of their time.

According to ET, in December, the famous family signed an exclusive deal with Disney for a new reality series that is set to stream on Hulu. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years -- through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris and Kendall Jenner all wrote on their Instagram.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired first on October 14, 2007 and has followed the A-list family through their personal lives, business ventures and romantic entanglements. KUWTK also spawned 12 spinoff series that follow various members of the family in their separate adventures. According to ET, in her statement, Kim said that she would forever be in debt to those who shaped their careers and changed their lives and she was incredibly grateful to everyone who watched and supported their family for 14 years.

