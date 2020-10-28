Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner return to LA with Scott Disick after secret bday getaway in the Caribbean

Kim Kardashian recently cut short her 40th birthday getaway in the Caribbean and returned to LA with sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian who turned 40 just last week, recently flew back home to LA with sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick after celebrating her milestone birthday with a beach getaway on a private island in the Caribbean. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the reality star was spotted at an airport in Los Angeles on Monday. Kim opted for an uber-comfy look with hot pink sweats, white tank top, and sneakers. Kendall, on the other hand, wore an all-black look with her hair in a ponytail and a mask covering her face.

If you missed it, before her luxe getaway Kim had quite the week celebrating her big 40. The reality star and makeup mogul was treated to an equally luxe birthday party in LA before her intimate getaway. On her birthday, Kim’s family, including her mother Kris Jenner, husband Kanye West, and sisters: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and many more friends of the Kardashian family threw a lavish surprise for the SKIMS founder.

The star posted many photos from her extravagant birthday party which was meant to take her on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The props at her party venue included the original BMW she was given on her 16th birthday. Kim's sisters even performed the same dance her friends staged for her 10th birthday.

