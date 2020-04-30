Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie Jenner support Kendall Jenner after she is trolled for her love life

Kendall Jenner wins support from her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian after being trolled for dating NBA players.

Kendall Jenner won support from her sisters when trolls about her love life circulated on the internet. Kendall received mean comments from people after she was spotted together with Devin Booker that triggered statements like 'she is being passed around by NBA players'. The last man to win Kendall’s heart was Ben Simmons who was also an NBA star. She has also dated Blake Griffin, D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Kuzma, and Jordan Clarkson. However, Kendall Jenner has made it clear that she will not bow down to meaningless comments from people.

In a Twitter post, the 24-year-old model gave it back to the trolls that threw a negative light on her track record of dating basketball stars and said, "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this c**ch." Kendall's anger is quite evident through her post and it serves as a perfect comeback to the trolls who are giving her unwanted suggestions. Apart from Kendall Jenner taking a stand for herself, her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe too came out in her support.

"Lmfao tweet of the year," Kylie tweeted deeming Kendall's post as the post of the year. Kendall Jenner also found allies in her half-sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. While Kim posted a couple of laughing emojis to laud the 24-year-old, Khloe Kardashian made coffin and stethoscope emojis implying that her post is killing the haters.

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

