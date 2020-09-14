Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian start filming KUWTK final season post announcing the end of the series

  1. Home
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have started filming the final season of their 14-year long reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
September 15, 2020
Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians together on Friday, just three days after announcing that the reality show was ending after 14 years. The trio was photographed shooting at a beach in Malibu, California, with Kim, 39, opting for a monochromatic cream ensemble while Khloé, 36, rocked a tie-dye sweater and jeans. Meanwhile, Disick, 37, wore a black top with matching shorts. A source told People magazine that they only filmed at the beach for a few minutes due to the smoke from the California wildfires.

 

“Kim and Khloé are happy to be filming for now. They all had some conflicts before they decided to ultimately stop production of KUWTK,” the insider added. “But everyone seems okay with the decision now.” “They will all continue to film the last season, including Rob [Kardashian]. They want to make the season memorable for their fans,” the insider added.

 

In case you missed it, opening up about how her family has been handling the decision, momager Kris Jenner previously said that Khloé "hasn't stopped crying" since making the announcement. "We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé," the family matriarch, 64, shared during a recent On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance. “Khloé is the one who is taking it the hardest.”

 

"She's been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we're going to have the best time doing what we do," Jenner told Seacrest, who co-created and executive produced the series. As for why the family decided to step away, Jenner said that it “just seemed like the right time." "We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful,” she added. The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is expected to air in 2021.

 

