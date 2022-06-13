Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson in black bikini on their vacation; Lovers go kayaking in a 'Beach for 2'

Love is in the beach waves when it comes to the blossoming romance of Kim Kardashian and Peta Davidson. The KKW mogul recently took to Instagram and posted a series of snaps from her vacation by the beach with the SNL alum. Kim also shared a series of videos on her stories as the couple enjoyed their day along a clear blue ocean.

While posting a video, which was taken by Pete, Kim certified in the caption, "He passed the content taking boyfriend test." In the post, Kim showed off her toned body in a little black swimsuit as the platinum-blonde couple roamed around on the white beach. Kim also shared some snaps of the two enjoying their time on the ocean from their kayaking adventure and boat ride. Among the clicks was the one that fans squealed the most over, as the unconventional couple locked lips in water. Kim also simply captioned the pics, "Beach for 2."

Check out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's vacation snaps below:

Meanwhile, in the latest episodes of her reality Tv show, The Kardashians, Kim has been more open about her relationship. Though Pete has yet to make an appearance on the show, his voice has sure been the shining star as Kim was filmed numerous times on camera while having a talk with her boyfriend. Recently, the comedian also made headlines as he was snapped holding hands with her son Saint as the two seem to be taking their relationship down a serious path, Kim's four kids with ex-husband Kanye also come into the picture.

