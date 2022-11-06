Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe dress up as Kris Jenner to celebrate their mom's 67th birthday

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner appeared in several videos posted on social media wearing some of their mother’s most iconic looks although Kendall seemed to be missing from the celebration. Kim also took to her Instagram Stories to explain the theme, saying, “OK, it’s my mom’s birthday dinner and it was 'Dress Up as Your Best Kris.' Sharing her own look, Kim dropped a mirror selfie video where, the SKIMS founder showed off a black, pixie cut wig that resembles her mother’s hairstyle.

Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 67th birthday and to celebrate her, her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were seen giving her a special tribute as they dressed up like their mom for the fun bash. Not only Kim, her daughter North West was also seen dressed up as her grandma sporting her signature bob.

Kris Jenner's birthday bash

Kim was dressed in a teal, sequin dress that Kris had previously worn for a family Christmas card for the party. Khloe, meanwhile, channeled a memorable Instagram snap of Kris sporting a uber glam look back in 2017 with a platinum blonde hairdo. Kourtney was seen as her mom’s character in Ariana Grande’s Thank You Next video. She wore a pink jumpsuit that was identical to the one Kris wore in the music video, in which she dressed up as Regina George’s mother in Mean Girls. Kylie also channelled one of her mom's iconic looks as she wore a long, black sequin dress.

Kim Kardashian's birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for her mom as she wrote, "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."