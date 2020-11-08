Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' win despite Kanye's loss

The Kardashian clan, namely Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, are reacting to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win.

It was smiles and happy tears on social media after it was announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the US elections 2020. The world congratulated to two as they prepare for their Presidential and Vice Presidential, respectively, duties. Several celebrities took to social media to shower the duo with love. This includes the Kardashian clan. Although her husband Kanye West's defeat at the Presidential elections this year, Kim Kardashian showered Joe and Kamala with love on Twitter.

Kim began her series of tweets celebrating the duo's win with a picture of Joe and Kamala. She shared the photo with three blue heart emojis in the caption. She then shared the video of an excited Kamala calling Joe about the victory which was followed by the video Joe shared following the election results. Kourtney also shared the video of Harris' call to Joe with the caption, "joyful."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian tweeted, "OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!" before adding, "Great morning!!!!!!!!!" Kendall Jenner joined the celebrations by tweeting, "i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!!" Kylie shared a video of Harris originally posted by Alexander Wang to her Instagram Stories.

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

Great morning!!!!!!!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, as reported by Deadline earlier this week, Kanye scored about 60,000 votes. As of November 4, the rapper earned the highest number of voters from Tennessee. He received 10,188 votes. Read the report in detail in the link below.

