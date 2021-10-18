Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & more REACT to Kourtney & Travis Barker’s unexpected engagement

When it comes to family, the Kardashian-Jenners have no match! As the eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the other sisters couldn’t keep calm. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner reacted to their sister’s unexpected news from their social media platforms.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share a video of the newly engaged lovebirds! “Kravis forever,” Kim penned along with a ‘ring’ emoji. Fans showered Kardashian-Barker with good wishes and congratulated the two for getting engaged. For the unversed, Barker proposed to the Poosh founder on a beach in Montecito, California, and Kourtney has shared pictures of the same from her official Instagram account. “Forever, @travisbarker,” Kourtney penned while sharing some endearing photos with Barker.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian’s post:

Check out Kim Kardashian’s post:

TikTok star Addison Rae too shared a picture of the proposal from one of her Instagram stories captioning it as, “IM SCREAMING.” Travis’ children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, took to their individual social media platforms to share photos from Kravis’ engagement celebrations.

The Jenners, Kylie, and Kendall took to Instagram to focus on Kourtney’s shining engagement ring, and the two sisters posted heartfelt photos of the couple right from their engagement party!

Check out Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s posts:

It’ll be interesting to note when Kravis finally gets married. Recently, the television star also went ahead to support Barker during his Saturday Night Live gig and shared pictures of the same from her social media platform.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

