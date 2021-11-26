Kim Kardashian LAUNCHES a joint TikTok channel with daughter North West on Thanksgiving

Kim Kardashian gave a major surprise to her fans on Thanksgiving as she launched her TikTok channel. Not only that, the account will be shared by the SKIMS founder along with her daughter North West. The mother-daughter duo has named their account as @KimAndNorth. After launching the channel, Kim and North also appeared in their first video.

For their first post together, Kim and North dropped a video that showed them playing around with products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin. The video was titled as "Spa Day" along with a pink heart emoji. Kim and North's TikTok account is the second one from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim's sister Kourtney also has a shared account with her daughter, Penelope Disick.

Considering how netizens are obsessed with North West for her sassy attitude as previously seen in Kim's Instagram videos, we bet their new TikTok account is going to get a lot of followers.

In the meantime, Kim's estranged husband Kanye West recently made the headlines for vowing to restore his family with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. During a speech, he made for a Thanksgiving event, Kanye admitted that he wasn't a good husband to Kim. The rapper further spoke about redemption and also stated that God will bring him together with Kim again.

As for Kardashian, the SKIMS founder was recently captured on a date with Pete Davidson in LA where the duo was clicked holding hands. During their previous date, Pete reportedly also flaunted a neck hickey after their dinner outing together.

