Kim Kardashian leaves fans startled with her 'new look' at the Lakers basketball game

Kim Kardashian‘s recent appearance got her fans worried, especially after the SKIMS founder is known to make an impact whenever she appears publicly. This time, she shocked the viewers with her dull and pale look. Critics expressed concern after seeing photos of Kim Kardashian watching a Laker game from the sidelines. He attended the game to extend support to Tristan Thompson who was participating in the basketball game.

Kim Kardashian opts for a sporty outfit

The diva wore an eye-catching light-coloured outfit that was wrapped in a transparent white trench coat. Kardashian hid her sneakers with her excessively baggy light-wash trousers underneath the coat. She also matched a plain white tank top and was toting a bag of sour skittles as well as a small silver handbag. However, it wasn't her clothing that drew criticism; it was her cosmetics.

The former star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians chose an extremely dark eyeshadow style that resulted in a circle of black makeup around her eyes. Her eyes seemed sunken in, and the makeup gave her a really worn-out appearance.

Fans criticize Kim K’s heavy make-up look

Critics had a lot to say about Kim Kardashian's new look after catching a glimpse of the photo on Reddit. One of the users commented, "This makes me feel really uneasy. I wasn't ready to look someone in the eyes like that.” “She has a creepy facial expression,” another person wrote.

A third person said, “Probably from the time spent on AHS!" And a fourth person mentioned, "The eyeliner is harsh and gives her the appearance of having dark circles." Another user commented, "Shizzz Kim looks like a sleep paralysis demon." "The fit? Perfect. "The face is nightmare material," said one other user.

Meanwhile, according to a source who spoke exclusively with The U.S. Sun, Kim is truly struggling with loneliness as a single mother. After a protracted engagement with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Kim has not yet found love again. The insider stated, "I think she's feeling very alone and lonely." Every night, she returns home by herself.

Kim and Pete dated for nine months, during which time they were frequently photographed showing affection in public. But as of now, Kim has begun bringing her kids along to formal occasions instead of having a regular date. "When it comes to events, she's really struggling for a plus one," the person added.

For the unversed, it was only recently that Kim and Kanye reunited for a soccer match of their son, Saint.

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West. The couple are parents to four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim and Kanye parted ways and filed for divorce in 2021. They are co-parenting their kids together now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend son Saint's soccer game as a team; continue to co-parent amicably