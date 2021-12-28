Kim Kardashian leaves MCU fans enraged for sharing MAJOR Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in her post

Even as Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home nears its second week since release, there are fans out there who haven't yet watched the film and have been trying to keep away from the spoilers. Kim Kardashian who seemed to be unaware of the basic rule of not sharing spoilers in a now-deleted story had shared a post that seemed to have given away some major spoilers. Kardashian's story left Marvel fans enraged as they claimed the SKIMS founder had ruined the film for them.

Kim was supposedly enjoying a viewing of Spider-Man: No Way Home at her home theatre as a part of her Christmas celebration and during the same, she happened to post two images from the film on her Instagram story, that went viral and received massive backlash online as they contained huge spoilers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans have waited for a long time to experience it in theatres. The film has been crucial for the studio given that it not only concludes Tom Holland's Homecoming trilogy but also opens up the multiverse for the first time. While we won't be revealing what spoilers were shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram account, you can take a look at how netizens reacted to the same.

Check out how netizens reacted to Kim's post here:

This is probably Kim's second time watching Spider-Man: No Way Home considering reports suggested she recently enjoyed a movie outing with Pete Davidson in Staten Island and reportedly watched the Marvel film.

