Kim Kardashian Likes The Idea of Playing First Female James Bond; Says She Could Be More Expressive Without Botox

Kim Kardashian expresses her interest in playing the next James Bond. However, she also realizes the limitations that come along, and it's not acting skills.

The beauty mogul has been showered with acting role offers after her appearance in American Horror Story, as per The Kardashians latest episode on Hulu. Although she seems interested in more such projects, she's keeping it real in the confessionals of her family's reality show.

Kim Kardashian can't cut down on botox for James Bond role

Kim’s ambitions go beyond just acting in a romantic comedy. During the episode, she pondered taking on James Bond’s role. However, she wittingly highlighted how this wish might not materialize due to routine Botox injections which tend to hinder facial expressions.

Kim suggested, "Instead of a Bond girl, it should be Bond boys. That would be epic." However, her penchant for botox is more important than finding herself a new career. She joked, "I also feel like you need less botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it."

She has also taken off any body transformations for acting roles from her list. "I’m not gonna be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing. That’s just not where I’m going to be," she stated.

Kim Kardashian is set to be starring in a new TV show that has been created specifically for her by Ryan Murphy. This series will detail the life of a female divorce lawyer heading an all-woman firm thus solidifying Kim’s growing presence in show business.

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian's blooming acting career

Lawyer-to-be billionaire Kim Kardashian has ventured out into the acting space. Though she has formerly taken on roles such as in Disaster Movie back in 2008, her latest American Horror Story character isn't a disaster and has received a fairly warm response from netizens.

In the most recent edition of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian spoke about her desire to be the first 007 lady and proposed a new movie where she would be the main actress. Following her success in American Horror Story, the reality star aged 43 visited movie studios in Los Angeles with a romantic comedy proposal that's tailored specifically for her.

After American Horror Story, Kim has been given many offers by acting agents. She has also presented the comedy movie The Fifth Wheel which she would produce and act in. SNL's Paula Pell and Janine Brito have written this project which Kim compared to popular movies like The Hangover and Bridesmaids.

However, there's one thing she can't let go...Botox. Even though it means less botox would allow her a greater ability to express herself emotionally on screen.

