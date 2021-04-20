Kim Kardashian makes hilarious blunder while writing Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday card

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian recently called out Kim Kardashian for making a silly mistake on her birthday card. See what Kim did below.

Kim Kardashian made quite an unbelievable mistake while writing Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday card! The reality star and Poosh founder turned 42 years old on April 18, and shared a video of Kim K.’s birthday card she sent her. While writing Kourtney‘s birthday card, Kim made a bit of a blunder! “So Kim thinks I’m 41,” Kourtney said in an Instagram Story, showing off Kim’s mistake writing “41″ instead of Kourtney‘s actual age, which is 42. “I guess last year really didn’t count.”

She was also wished by her boyfriend Travis Barker made sure to make her day extra special. The reality TV star took to her Instagram handle to share the lavish gift she received from Barker. The Blink 182 musician surprised her with a romantic floral arrangement consisting of her favourite flowers. While sharing the photo of the flowers, Kourtney confirmed, "Tulips and gardenias are my favourite flowers." Now wishing Kourtney on her birthday, Barker took to social media to share intimate photos with her and also added a sentimental message along with the post.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her big day, Barker certainly didn’t shy away from showing off some online PDA. In the post, we can see the adorable couple’s mushy pictures for the very first time. "I F****** LOVE YOU!" the musician captioned the post. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash" He added.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian a ‘blessing’ to the world on her birthday; Charlie Puth REACTS

Share your comment ×