Kim Kardashian makes NSFW confession about her bedroom life, REVEALS biggest insecurity; Details here

The Kardashians' new season on Hulu has been swirling on social media ever since its premiere. From fights to break downs to breakups and regrets, The Kardashians has it all. During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her friends had set her up with someone after her breakup with Pete Davidson. In a conversation with Scott Disick, Kim also stunned fans by revealing her biggest insecurity in the bedroom. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian’s NSFW confession

During the recent episode of Hulu reality show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shocked fans by revealing her biggest insecurity in the bedroom. In this episode, Kim went out for drinks with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex to catch up.

While talking, the duo’s conversation turned to Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, who have an age gap of 40 years. Disick commented that either Cher was ‘secure’ with herself or ‘has the lights off’ in the bedroom. At this time, Kim revealed, “I pretty much have the lights off now.”

In her confessional, when asked by Kim Kardashian was ‘lights-off kind of girl’, she replied, “Kind of. Yeah, it’s so weird. But then I can walk out of a photoshoot with like 100 people working on set I can walk out in a thong but then if you’re there with me it’s like, ‘turn the lights off.”

During the conversation with Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian also revealed that she had been spending more time with ‘Fred’, a mystery man whose real name is not revealed.

Kim Kardashian on dating

During her conversation with Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian also said that dating is hard. The reality show star admitted, “If you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try and make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it's so quick.”

