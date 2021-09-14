Kim Kardashian makes a surprise appearance at the final season premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

As The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently on air with its 19th and final season, many celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres’ dear friend Jennifer Aniston have paid a visit on the sets. In an effort to support Ellen, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian also made a surprise appearance as was called a ‘traditional gift’ of the show.

According to ET Canada, Jimmy Kimmel was the one who brought the Kardashian sister on stage. At the beginning of the episode, DeGeneres gifted Kimmel a plastic donkey that has many unique qualities that are better to avoid! However, after receiving his gift, Kimmel exclaimed that his gift for Ellen would be the most unforgettable for her. Kimmel stated that he brought DeGeneres a “traditional gift” as a parting present since this is Ellen’s last season hosting the show.

Before making his big reveal, the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host asked Ellen to guess what his gift for her could be. After some time, he himself gave in and revealed that his gift for her “is a Kardashian,” and Kim Kardashian walked out to surprise Ellen while embracing her in a special hug.

“I’m excited to be here,” Kim stated, adding that for the season premiere, she is all Ellen’s! “I have my very own Kardashian! I want to collect them all!” Ellen poked fun, as the other two laughed.

For the premiere of her 19th and final season, Ellen’s guest list for the week will comprise big names including Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio. During the start of the season, Ellen had also shown her excitement of having a masked-up live audience, but emotionally yet jokingly urged everyone who has joined her for the last season to not get ‘too attached’ to the show since this wouldn’t happen for another season.

