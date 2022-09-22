Kim Kardashian nabs Cindy Crawford's Malibu home for USD 70 million

Kim Kardashian is making big moves. According to a report by ET, the KKW mogul has just doubled down on a deal about Cindy Crawford's former home in Malibu, California. The reality star purchased the real estate gem at a whopping price of USD 70.4 million. Though currently, Kim lives in her USD 60 million Hidden Hills Estate with her four children from her marriage with ex-husband Kanye West.

The magnificent property is a nearly 7,500-square-foot home that encompasses four bedrooms with five and a half bathrooms. The unit is built on a 3.18-acre property at the Encinal Bluffs. The house has been designed in a Mediterranean style with features added to the property such as an open floor plan, a gym which Kim would definitely appreciate given she likes to stay in stellar shape and several wraparound decks around the house. The most romantic part of the marvellous home is its private path to a secluded beach. Kim has been vocal about her love for beaches and also shared in the past how her children enjoy the waters as well.