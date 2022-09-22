Kim Kardashian nabs Cindy Crawford's Malibu home for USD 70 million
A source opens up about Kim Kardashian new big real estate purchase.
Kim Kardashian is making big moves. According to a report by ET, the KKW mogul has just doubled down on a deal about Cindy Crawford's former home in Malibu, California. The reality star purchased the real estate gem at a whopping price of USD 70.4 million. Though currently, Kim lives in her USD 60 million Hidden Hills Estate with her four children from her marriage with ex-husband Kanye West.
The magnificent property is a nearly 7,500-square-foot home that encompasses four bedrooms with five and a half bathrooms. The unit is built on a 3.18-acre property at the Encinal Bluffs. The house has been designed in a Mediterranean style with features added to the property such as an open floor plan, a gym which Kim would definitely appreciate given she likes to stay in stellar shape and several wraparound decks around the house. The most romantic part of the marvellous home is its private path to a secluded beach. Kim has been vocal about her love for beaches and also shared in the past how her children enjoy the waters as well.
Meanwhile, the property also includes a tennis court, an outdoor fireplace, a poolside cabana, a spa and much more. Although, it is still unclear if Kim is planning to move to the property with her kids. Recently, there has been a lot of online buzz around her children as Kanye West decided to go on his Instagram to pull up an argument about the kids and the school they attend, bringing a whole community into the discussion.
ALSO READ POLL TIME: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall or Kylie: Who is your favourite Kardashian-Jenner sister?