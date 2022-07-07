Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and more steal the show at 2022 Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week was lit up in Hollywood glimmer as celebs got on the runway and strutted their way through the show. On Wednesday, stars descended down at the Balenciaga Couture show where Hollywood celebs took to the runway and walked in outfits made for the Paris Fashion Week. Among the many stars were Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and more.

The biggest attraction at the show became the KKW mogul and the Big Little Lies actress. Kidman walked the halls of the show in a silver reflective one-shoulder gown that dragged a long train, paired with a set of black gloves and heels. On the other hand, Kim K wore a fitted gown with a plunging neckline and a deep back alongside her bleached blonde hair tied in a low bun. Other notable celeb on the runway was Naomi Campbell who carried an elaborate poofy black ball gown.

After the show, Kidman took to Instagram and posted a long behind=the-scenes video where she was seen sliding into her game face as she waited for her turn on the runway. Many other celebs commented on Kidman's post as the Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, who was also a model on the runway, wrote, "You slayed my love! So happy to walk with you. Such an honor."

Check out Nicole Kidman's BTS video by clicking HERE.

Meanwhile, fellow Oscar-winner Ariana De Bose commented, "WORK! Get ‘em sis!." Kidman's walk received mixed reviews as fans commented, "Lol only Naomi and the other model look good, I love Nicole but." Though some criticised her walk, there were those who picked up on the theatrical undertones of the vibe as one commenter wrote, "Nicole walks so theatrically."

ALSO READ Here's why Nicole Kidman almost dropped out of Being the Ricardos