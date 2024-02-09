Kim Kardashian-Odell Beckham In No 'Hurry To Jump Into Something Serious'; Relationship Status REVEALED

Kim Kardashian is reportedly moving on from her relationship with Kanye West as her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. takes center stage. Despite their differing approaches to privacy, with the NFL player being more reserved than the socialite, the pair is navigating their budding relationship carefully.

OBJ's low-key demeanor contrasts with Kardashian's familiarity with the spotlight, presenting them with challenges as they consider their next steps together. Their relationship, described as "getting serious," marks a shift for the businesswoman, who has been linked to Beckham Jr. since September.

Odell Beckham and Kim Kardashian are taking things slow

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are taking things slow, according to People . The SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver continue to spend time together, but their relationship remains casual.

"They're still hanging out, but it's pretty casual," the insider revealed. "Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious," it said.

This update follows Kardashian's attendance at Beckham Jr.'s '90s-themed birthday bash at WSA in New York two months ago. She donned a gothic-inspired black leather dress for the occasion, joining a star-studded guest list that included La La Anthony, Lori Harvey, James Harden, Saquon Barkley, Michael Rubin, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Winnie Harlow, Lil Baby, Emma Chamberlain, Luka Sabbat, and PJ Tucker.

"It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people," shared a source about the event.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. romance

In September 2023, an insider informed People that Kim Kardashian and Beckham Jr. had been "hanging out." During that time, multiple sources confirmed the NFL pro's split from his longtime model girlfriend, Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a son named Zydn, born in February 2022.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has been romantically linked to a football player. Back in 2007, she began dating then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush. Their relationship was documented on the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians but eventually ended in 2010 due to the demands of their busy careers.

During the summer, the media personality was seen in friendly interactions with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. However, according to Michael Rubin, who hosted the July 4th party where they were first spotted chatting, their relationship was strictly platonic. Rubin clarified that they were simply friends and dismissed any rumors suggesting otherwise as "crazy,” as per Entertainment Tonight .

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021. They share four children: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 8. Additionally, she dated Pete Davidson for nine months last year before their relationship ended.

