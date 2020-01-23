Kim Kardashian offers glimpse into her 'morning madness' as a mother of 4; Check Out the family photo

In her latest Instagram upload, Kim Kardashian West offered her fan a glimpse into her 'morning madness' as a mother of four. Check it out.

While she does make it seem flawless, being a mother of four kids and dealing with them on a daily basis is no cakewalk. In her latest Instagram post, Kim Kardashian gave her fans a sneak peek into her “morning madness”. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture featuring her eating breakfast with her husband and their four kids: North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West. As they say, the family that eats together stays together.

Even though the two follow a jam-packed routine, both Kim and Kanye make sure that they spend enough time with their kids and it is evident from Kim’s Instagram posts which mostly feature their kids. In the picture, Kim can be seen in her pajamas with her 4-year-old son, Saint, sitting in her lap. North (7) is standing behind her. Eight-month-old Psalm is propped up on the wooden table in a comfortable looking baby carrier. He and sister Chicago (2), who can be seen sitting in a chair, are staring at the camera. The image is captioned “Morning Madness.”

Not just their kids, the two also prioritise each other when it comes to striking a balance between their professional and personal life. “He took an amazing vintage…Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted alongside a picture of the necklace that Kanye had engraved with an adorable text he once sent her. “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true,” the message on the necklace read.

