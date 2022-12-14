Kim Kardashian offers THIS 'life tip' as she drops stunning beach photos in a white bikini

Kim Kardashian surely knows how to drop the hottest snaps and her new post consisted of amazing ones as she hit the beach in a bikini. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share photos where she was seen striking stunning poses while sporting a white bikini top and bottom which happened to be see-through in a gorgeous setting.

Kim Kardashian seemed to be having a gala time on the beach as posed for sizzling snaps in her recent post. Along with the stunning photos, Kim also offered a "life tip" for her fans as she wrote in the captions, "Life tip- do you." The photos posted by the SKIMS founder received love from her close friends including her hairstylist, Chris Appleton as well as Khloe Kardashian's close friend Malika who seemed to laud Kardashian's life tip. Kim's new photos come a day after her sister Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse of the Aspen vacation in stunning bikini snaps.

Kim Kardashian's family time

Kardashian's new post also came after she recently shared another beachside snap that also featured her children. The SKIMS founder described the photo with a beautiful caption as she simply said, "fulfilled." The Kardashians star has been spending ample time with her four kids following her split from Pete Davidson in August this year. Kim recently also settled her divorce from Kanye West and the duo have now received joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source informed that Kim has continued to keep in touch with Kanye for the sake of their children and will. be keeping him involved in family matters given that he is the father of her children and will continue to remain a part of the family.