Kim Kardashian officially drops 'West' from her last name on social media accounts following recent court win

Kim Kardashian recently bagged a major court win as a judge granted her plea to be declared "legally single" after she filed documents for the same recently. Following this judgement, Kim has now dropped 'West' from her last name on all social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter where she previously went by the name Kim Kardashian West.

The SKIMS founder changed her social media accounts to reflect the change on Thursday, March 3. Kardashian's name change comes days after Kanye West recently dropped his new music video for the song Eazy which received a lot of backlash online. The video showcased a cartoon of Pete Davidson and the comedian was being buried alive by West in it.

While Kim did not directly react to Kanye's video, she liked a tweet shared by director James Gunn where The Suicide Squad filmmaker was all praises for Davidson and called him the "sweetest guy." It was recently also informed by a source close to Kim that the KUWTK alum is relieved with the recent court judgement and that she's currently in a happy place when it comes to her relationship with Pete.



In the meantime, Kim has also been gearing up for the release of their new reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu. A new teaser of the upcoming show was released recently and it showed the family howling with excitement on learning about Kourtney and Travis Barker's engagement. The Kardashians is all set to begin streaming on Hulu from April 14.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shows support for Pete Davidson with THIS subtle gesture after Ye disses him in new music video