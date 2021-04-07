Kim Kardashian officially enters billionaire's club, thanks to her beauty and shapewear brands.

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian's worth has gone up from $780 million in October to the current $1 billion, thanks to KKW Beauty and Skims.

Hold up, there's a new billionaire! Kim Kardashian has officially been listed by Forbes as a billionaire. The reality star and entrepreneur has now officially joined the World’s Billionaires list for the first time ever. Thanks to her beauty and shapewear brands, Kim Kardashian seems to have successfully climbed the ladder and entered the billionaires club. With Kylie Jenner losing her billionaire spot, Kim Kardashian is now the first Kardashian-Jenner sibling to become a billionaire.

According to Forbes, Kim's worth has gone up from $780 million in October to the current $1 billion. Thanks to Kim's two major businesses that seem to have played a big role in her billionaire status. KKW Beauty and Skims have majorly bolstered Kim's net worth as well as income from reality television and endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments.

Thanks to their family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the entire Kardashian clan has been raking in the moolah. Kim has largely capitalised on her massive 69.6 million Twitter followers and 213 million followers on Instagram to promote her KKW and Skims products.

The latest venture, Skims, launched in 2019 relied heavily on social media marketing and the results were proven. The reality star shifted the focus from shapewear to loungewear during the pandemic and it has been a tremendous success. Forbes estimates Skims stake is worth a conservative $225 million which is more than enough to lift Kim's net worth to $1 billion coupled with other sources of income.

The report also revealed that Kim has been earning "at least $10 million pretax" since 2012, thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement deals and her mobile game as well as the now-defunct Kimoji app.

Apart from her lucrative business holdings, Kim also is the proud owner of three luxury properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. The beauty founder has also invested her money in shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas.

Currently, Kim Kardashian is busy promoting her Skims line on social media, taking a vacation and in midst of a divorce from husband and rapper Kanye West.

