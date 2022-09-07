Kim Kardashian on whether she has any plans to act again: A Marvel movie would be so fun to do
Kim Kardashian admitted that she's "not actively looking" for an acting role.
Whether you love her or hate her, you can't help yourself from "keeping up" with Kim Kardashian! The reality star-entrepreneur has always made front page headlines, whether it be for her lavish lifestyle, complicated family and love life or flourishing businesses. Moreover, Kim K has also, on many occasions, dipped her expensive toes into the acting world with a few Hollywood movies under her repertoire...
From Disaster Movie and Deep in the Valley to voice acting for Paw Patrol: The Movie, Kim Kardashian has had a subtle taste of the acting bug. This was evidently seen last year during her witty hosting gig for Saturday Night Live, which tickled the audience's funny bones. In a chat with Interview, the host revealed how they loved the 41-year-old socialite in Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor while killing it on SNL, further asking if she had plans to act again.
"Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to," The Kardashians star revealed.
Given how so many actors have the tag of being an MCU star, we wonder if Kim K could be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Would you like to see Kim Kardashian star in a Marvel movie? Is there a Marvel character you think she'd be the best fit for? Share your honest thoughts and personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comment section below.
ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian talks about 'cutie' ex Pete Davidson: I’m excited for what he has coming up