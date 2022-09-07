Kim Kardashian on whether she has any plans to act again: A Marvel movie would be so fun to do

Whether you love her or hate her, you can't help yourself from "keeping up" with Kim Kardashian! The reality star-entrepreneur has always made front page headlines, whether it be for her lavish lifestyle, complicated family and love life or flourishing businesses. Moreover, Kim K has also, on many occasions, dipped her expensive toes into the acting world with a few Hollywood movies under her repertoire...

From Disaster Movie and Deep in the Valley to voice acting for Paw Patrol: The Movie, Kim Kardashian has had a subtle taste of the acting bug. This was evidently seen last year during her witty hosting gig for Saturday Night Live, which tickled the audience's funny bones. In a chat with Interview, the host revealed how they loved the 41-year-old socialite in Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor while killing it on SNL, further asking if she had plans to act again.