Kim Kardashian opens up about going Instagram official with Pete Davidson: I have the cutest pictures of us

Pete Davidson is not just the King of Staten Island, but also of Kim Kardashian's heart. This week, the creator of Skims comes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she gushes about dating the Saturday Night Live star and going Instagram-official with him. "I guess it's not official until you post," Kardashian joked to host Ellen DeGeneres.

Kim further said as per Page Six, "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse,' " she shared. "I don't know what the right thing to do is, like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are." However, on March 11, Kardashian made their official Instagram debut with their relationship. The 41-year-old mother of four shared two images of herself with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic.

Kim’s romance with Davidson coincides with her continuing legal battle with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. West, 44, has continued to openly remark on Kardashian and Pete's relationship in the media and online. Meanwhile, on March 1, a court ruled Kardashian legally single. According to Page Six, DeGeneres, 64, also told Kardashian during the interview, "I see a shift in you, an ease to you, a whole other side."

"It feels good," the SKIMS mogul responded. "I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it." Interestingly, Kardashian previously said in an interview with Variety that she intends to let fans know how she and Davidson first met and the specifics of their relationship on her family's forthcoming series, The Kardashians, which launches on Hulu on April 14th.

