Kim Kardashian opens up about pregnancy complications; reveals doctors did not let her opt for IVF again

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doting parents to four adorable children. However, it hasn't always been easy. Kim recently opened up about the struggles she had to undergo during pregnancy and how her doctor did not let her opt for IVF. The KKW Beauty founder revealed that she underwent 'five different operations' to fix the damage pregnancy had done to her body. She also revealed that she suffered from preeclampsia, wherein her organs had shut down during her first pregnancy resulting in daughter North West being born six weeks early.

In the video for her brand, " After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter. After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside."

Kim first gave birth to her daughter North followed by son Saint West who recently turned 4. After two kids, the reality star wanted to have another kid but revealed that the doctors strictly advised against it. Kim said, "I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice'." That's when Kim and Kanye turned towards surrogacy and welcomed daughter Chicago West in January 2018 and son Psalm West this year.

