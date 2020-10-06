  1. Home
Kim Kardashian opens up about taking care of Kanye West when he had COVID 19 in July: It was a challenge

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her experience taking care of rapper husband Kanye West, while he contracted the novel coronavirus back in July.
Kim Kardashian has revealed all the ups and downs of taking care of her husband, musician Kanye West when he had coronavirus. The 39-year-old reality star and entrepreneur spoke about Kanye‘s diagnosis during a chat with Grazia magazine and opened up about the measures she went through to care for him while also taking care of her young family. “Kanye had its way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim shared with the mag. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

 

She shared that Kanye was diagnosed around the same time as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were some of the first celebs to reveal their diagnoses. “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she recalled. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

 

Kim also shared that she was “changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield.” In case you missed it, Kanye opened up about his diagnosis in July, while he was announcing his run for President. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Kanye recalled at the time.

 

