Kim Kardashian opens up on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s relationship: They’ve grown so much together

Kim Kardashian has shared her take on older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker, and looks like Kim has showered her full support towards the pair! The beauty mogul, 40, gushed about the Kardashian-Barker duo during her appearance on the final season of the Ellen DeGeneres show.

When the host of the show, Ellen asked Kim whether Barker would be a part of their family upcoming Hulu project, Kim noted that owing to the Blink-142 drummer being “such a big part” of the Poosh founder’s life, it definitely seems to be a possibility. “I love their relationship,” Kim told Ellen, via People. “They’ve grown so much together...Just to think they’ve been neighbours and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbours for like, a decade,” Kim said.

Replying to DeGeneres’ joke about how the two of them haven’t been able to stay separate or “keep their hands off each other,” Kim poked fun at the two of them as well and said, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute.” She also noted that the pair are always up for some PDA and Kim has absolutely no complaints about that! “And I love love, so I love them,” she added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker publicly confirmed their relationship around Valentine’s Day after which they have too much into each other, which is especially evident via their social media posts. Recently, the two attended MTV VMAs 2021 together, where Kourtney and Megan Fox introduced Barker and Machine Gun Kelly as their “future baby daddies.” The singer and the television personality have also been on a romantic Italian trip which was filled with mushy pictures of the two of them.

