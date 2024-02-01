Kim Kardashian Opens Up About 'Crazy' Psoriasis Flareup; Says 'I Don't Know What's Happening'

Kim Kardashian recently shared a candid glimpse into the challenges of living with psoriasis, unveiling the painful reality of a flareup on her Instagram account. With a following of hundreds of millions, Kardashian opened up about her struggle with the skin disease characterized by itchy, scaly patches. In a series of videos, she highlighted the severity of her condition, expressing confusion about the sudden outbreak and acknowledging the difficulties of dealing with psoriasis.

Kim Kardashian on her recent psoriasis flare-up

Kim Kardashian, a prominent figure known for her openness about her struggles, took to Instagram to share her current battle with a distressing psoriasis flareup. The Kardashians star zoomed in on a large red patch on her calf, emphasizing the unpredictability and severity of the skin disease. She confessed to her followers, “How crazy is my psoriasis right now, guys? It’s like all up my leg, and I don’t know what’s happening, but I got to figure this out… this is crazy.”

The 43-year-old reality star mentioned that she was unsure about the trigger for this particular flareup, emphasizing that she hadn't made any recent changes to her diet – a factor that contributed to a major outbreak in 2022. Expressing frustration, Kardashian shared, “I’ve tried everything. Psoriasis sucks.”

In a separate video on her Instagram Story, she elaborated on the expansion of the rash, revealing its progression down her leg and up to her thigh, sharing, “But now I can tell it’s going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. I just know it’s time to figure this out.” Despite the physical discomfort and emotional toll, Kardashian managed to find a silver lining, humorously pointing out that the large red patch resembled a heart. She joked, “Wait am I tripping or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine’s Day. Lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Kim Kardashian Appear In And Executive Produce Elizabeth Taylor's Documentary Series? Here's What The Reality Star Had To Say

What is psoriasis and Kim Kardashian’s history with this disease?

“Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. The condition tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while,” as retrieved via Mayo Clinic .

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her struggles with psoriasis for over 15 years, regularly documenting her flareups on social media. In 2019, she wrote an essay for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh site, sharing her journey with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Recounting her experiences, Kim mentioned the first flareup at 25 triggered by a common cold. A dermatologist's cortisone shot helped her achieve a five-year respite.

“It’s been 13 years since I experienced my first psoriasis flare-up. My journey has been very different from my mom’s, but I see so many similarities as well,” Kardashian wrote on her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s website, Poosh adding,“When I was 25, I had my first psoriasis flare-up. I got a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, this triggered it. It was all over my stomach and legs.”

Recently, Kim Kardashian faced backlash for having a tanning bed in her office, a device she defended on X , explaining that it "I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often," with her autoimmune disease. Alongside the tanning bed, she also uses a red-light bed for skin treatment.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian's candid revelation about her ongoing psoriasis flareup sheds light on the challenges individuals with autoimmune diseases face. Her openness not only humanizes the struggles but also offers solidarity to those dealing with similar conditions.