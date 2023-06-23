Kim Kardashian opens up about secret crush after splitting from Pete Davidson: 'I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes'

Kim Kardashian, the renowned reality TV star, recently made headlines as she shared intriguing details about her love life. In a candid and playful moment on Hailey Baldwin Bieber's YouTube show, Kardashian confessed to having a new crush, leaving fans and followers eagerly speculating about her romantic prospects. This revelation comes on the heels of her highly publicized split from comedian Pete Davidson, signaling a fresh chapter in her personal journey towards love.

Who is Kim Kardashian's secret crush?

During a game of "Truth or Shot" on the show, Hailey Bieber curiously inquired about Kardashian's current celebrity crush. With a mix of excitement and intrigue, Kardashian responded, "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true." Her coy response alluded to the existence of someone special. However, she opted to keep the identity of her mystery man private, emphasizing her newfound desire for privacy in matters of the heart. Reflecting on her evolving perspective, Kardashian added, "I'm more into privacy these days." Instead of revealing the identity of her crush, she chose to take a sip of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, indicating her reluctance to disclose further details. Hailey Bieber playfully responded, "So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say. That's cute for you."

Kim Kardashian on finding love again

Kim Kardashian's confession about her crush marks a significant departure from her past relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Their nine-month romance blossomed in the wake of Kardashian's highly publicized divorce from musician Kanye West. However, sources indicate that a reunion between Kardashian and Davidson is unlikely, as their relationship had naturally run its course. An insider revealed, "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden. And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now." Despite the amicable nature of their breakup, Kardashian expressed a sense of guilt during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians and voiced her hopes of finding love again in the future. "I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who's ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I'm in my 40s... like, who's gonna wanna deal with the 'drams'?" she shared.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Hailey Bieber call Kim Kardashian during early days of her skincare line?