Kim Kardashian opens up about the struggles of being a single parent: There are nights I cry myself to sleep

Kim Kardashian opened up about the struggles of being a single parent. On an upcoming podcast episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kim got candid about the challenges that she faced being a single mother after getting divorced from ex-husband Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with ex Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split last year and since then the reality star show has primary custody of her four kids. Here is more to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian on single parenting challenges

In an upcoming podcast, Kim Kardashian spoke about what she thought parenting would be like before they had kids and how parenting is like for her now. She agrees that when you have kids days are long but the years are short. Describing it as the ‘best chaos’, Kardashian said, “So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness.”

The ‘The Kardashian’ star further details on the same and said that the kids all need whether you have to help with someone’s hair or put on the shoes for another. She added, “This all turns into crazy madness with running around and helping all the kids. Kim also added, ‘It has been the most challenging thing."

Kim continued, "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

The SKIMS founder also added that kids also have all these moods, personalities, and fighting, during which she realized that no one else is going to handle it and it is just on her.

Though Kim Kardashian calls parenting one of the hardest jobs in the world, the reality star agrees that it is also the most rewarding job in the world.

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Kardashian was clicked attending the soccer game of her son, Saint. She was spotted with her kids, showing her support to Saint.

