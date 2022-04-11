Kim Kardashian packs on the PDA with her 'late nite snack' Pete Davidson during date night; See pics

In new photos, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson couldn't keep their hands off each other as they had a 'late nite snack.' The 41-year-old reality star, who recently claimed she's 'very happy' with the Saturday Night Live comic, shared two photos of herself and her new lover packing on the PDA after settling down for a meal.

Check out her post here:

Pete, 28, threw his arms around Kim and kissed her face as she held onto him in one photo, while another showed them looking into one another's eyes. “Late nite snack,” the reality star, 41, cheekily captioned the pics, taken during, what looked like a pizza dinner date with the Saturday Night Live star, 28. As the Skims creator is wearing the same silver suit she wore to the launch of her new Hulu programme, The Kardashians, the photos seem to have been shot soon after the two made their public debut as a pair.

As per Page Six, Kardashian and Davidson did not walk the red carpet together. The supporting comic, on the other hand, was caught standing close to his girlfriend all night. Interestingly, Kardashian has begun to reveal more details about their relationship on social media and in interviews. Aside from Monday's post, the pair became Instagram official in March 2022 with a slideshow that looked to be shot on one of their Valentine's Day weekend date nights.

According to a source who previously spoke exclusively to Page Six, Kardashian and Davidson's relationship is "so easy and effortless," with "a lot of laughing and smiling." In February 2021, the reality TV mogul filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, and became legally single in March 2022. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple's four children.

