Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more react to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian's close circle of friends responded warmly to the news of her and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony. After the Poosh designer, 42, and Blink-182 singer, 46, exchanged vows in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, after the Grammy Awards, Kardashian explained the significance of the event.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote alongside a series of snaps. “Practice makes perfect.” However, the Kardashian clan and Kourtney's friends took no time to comment on the pictures. While Kim Kardashian commented four wedding chapel emojis under the post, Kardashian family friend Simon Huck wrote, "Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?" Meanwhile, Paris Hilton wrote, "Aww, so happy for you guys."

On the other hand, Malika Haqq, Khloé Kardashian’s bestie commented, “Going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married…” The compliments didn't end there. Kim's BFF LaLa Anthony added multiple heart-eye emoticons, while Rumer Willis of Sorority Row posted two red-heart emojis and a handclap emoji.

Interestingly, Kourtney's images with the Blink-182 drummer were found in a Las Vegas chapel only hours after the two attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. Despite the fact that the couple did not have a marriage licence, they proceeded to the altar. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis, who became engaged in October, intend to marry in a formal ceremony later this year.

