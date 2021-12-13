Kim Kardashian PASSES baby bar exam on fourth try; Says she 'studied harder and tried again'

Kim Kardashian has announced great news on social media which has fans lauding the television star for her efforts and dedication. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41 has officially confirmed that she has passed the baby bar exam on her fourth try.

Opening up on the same, Kim said that she is "really proud" of herself for the achievement. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" Kim said.

The mogul also opened up on having COVID during her third try with a "104 fever." Opening up on the exam, Kim further penned, "In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate." She also exclaimed that "top lawyers" had warned her about the "close to impossible journey." "This was harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," the star further noted.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian was a lawyer, and the doting daughter wants to follow the footsteps of her father by becoming one herself. "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she added.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

ALSO READ: Here's how Kim Kardashian is making every December morning Christmas special for her kids