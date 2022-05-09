Kim Kardashian pens birthday note for her 'baby boy' Psalm West: Your smile lights up the room

Looks like Kim Kardashian is celebrating her littlest one in a big way. Psalm West turns three on May 9, and after celebrating with a Hulk-themed party, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are now posting lovely tributes to her and Kanye West's kid on social media.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm," Kim wrote alongside several photos from the recent bash, some of which featured Psalm's siblings, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!" On the other hand, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a combination of throwbacks and recent photos of herself and Psalm.

Check out her post HERE.

"Happy Birthday to our sweet yummy Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!!" Kris wrote. "Psalm, you are such a special part of our family and the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew!!!!" Meanwhile, Kim had her fourth kid, Psalm, through surrogacy on May 9, 2019, with her ex-husband Kanye West. They have three children: a 7-year-old daughter named North, a 5-year-old boy named Saint, and a 3-year-old daughter named Chicago.

Interestingly, while Kim celebrated her son's Hulk themed birthday party with her family members, Kanye West was notably missing from the party. However, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen discussing why Kanye West walked off midway from her monologue. On the show, Kim was seen talking to Khloe when she revealed that Kanye got offended by her opening monologue. She said "He wished I said the word 'filed' for divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper, I can't believe you said rapper.'"