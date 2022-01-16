Kim Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute for ‘baby girl twin’ Chicago on her 4th birthday; See pics

Chicago West is now four years old! Kim Kardashian, her proud mother, took to social media to celebrate her little girl's special day with an adorable post full of love. "My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today!" Kardashian, 41, wrote alongside various photographs and videos of her little one. "My independent baby girl twin."

Added the SKIMS founder: "You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!" Kardashian also spent the day on Twitter, sharing throwback videos of Chicago with her siblings and cousins. However, on Instagram, Kim and North smushed their faces together for a cute selfie while on vacation. In others, the mother of four can be seen holding her adorable daughter on a beach in front of turquoise blue water. Kim also shared some adorable video and photo moments with her siblings, Saint, 6, Psalm, 2, and North, 8.

Check out her birthday tribute for Chicago here:

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, 66, Chicago's loving grandmother, also shared a touching tribute to Kanye West's daughter. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote. She captioned a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair, as well as several other loving moments over the years. Great-grandmother MJ even made an appearance in one of them, smiling alongside Kris and Chicago.

As per Hollywood Life, Chicago was Kim's first surrogate child, following her two difficult pregnancies with North and Saint, as she suffered from placenta accreta at the time.

