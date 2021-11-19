Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are a 'thing' now, duo getting closer like never before

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands in public, the duo is reportedly getting closer than ever as they continue to spend more and more time together. An insider recently spoke to US Weekly and opened up about the 41-year-old SKIMS founder’s mindset right now. They revealed: “Kim lights up when she’s around Pete. Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

While fans were initially surprised at the off-beat pairing, the KUWTK star is allegedly attracted to the 28-year-old star for his comedic skills. The insider further added: “No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy. He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humour. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs.”

The duo reportedly sparked a connection after Kim hosted an episode of SNL in early October. Post that, the duo was later spotted together on a group outing with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. Shortly after that, Kim and Pete were spotted at dinner together in NYC! “They have a unique chemistry that she hasn’t had with anyone else. They have such a strong connection. She gets butterflies around him and he makes her laugh — and that’s more than she can say for other guys,” the insider further added.

Earlier this week, the duo also came together to celebrate Davidson’s 28th birthday with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. Flavor Fav, who was also at the celebrations posted a picture on IG and wrote: “Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” the rapper wrote.

