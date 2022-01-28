Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson hold hands during LA date night; Khloe Kardashian accompanies the duo

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently made the headlines for having dinner at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' home. Following the same, the couple enjoyed another date night in LA as they headed for at Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to 60 Out Escape Room. The duo were accompanied by Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and also other friends.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands as they left together. While Kim was seen sporting an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and a hoodie with a pair of thigh-high, satin boots. Davidson seemed to match with her as he dressed in a black hoodie with jeans. Also, seen accompanying the duo was Khloe Kardashian who was also dressed up in an all-black look. This was not the first time the duo was spotted hanging out with family. Previously, Scott Disick had also joined Kim and Pete during their movie outing in December.

According to E!, Kim and Pete have "fallen hard" for each other. A source close to them informed E!, "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

The insider further added that Davidson and Kardashian are getting to know each other's friends and as they are spending time together. Recently, the duo also took their first vacation together in the Bahamas last week. While things seem to be getting serious for the duo, neither Kim nor Pete has addressed their romance yet.

