Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson want to take their romance to the 'next level'; Source REVEALS

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are diving into serious waters. The couple has been sparking romance rumours since the fall of 2021, and have recently started to be more public about their relationship. From the SKIMS founder making their romance Instagram official in early March to Pete branding Kim's name on his body and having several other tattoos of the KUWTK alum, the couple has been going strong.

According to a recent report by ET, a source close to the pair revealed the inner workings of their romantic relationship. The insider disclosed that the couple is indeed "super serious" about each other and continued, "they both want to take their relationship to the next level." They also noted that the duo was dedicated to their relationship and went on to add, "They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created," reffering to the Donda rapper who has publicly bashed Pete on several occasions and Instagram posts, even going as far as burying him in his latest music video for Easy.

Meanwhile, the source also mentioned that the SNL cast member decided to speak up after suffering Kanye's many online attacks as he felt that he had to take a stand for himself, Kim and her family. They remarked that Pete is indeed "over the negativity." While Pete is hopeful that the situation will "dissipate" in the future Kim, on the other hand, is looking out for her four children with the rapper. They concluded and shared that Kim also hopes to move on from the past, "She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way."

