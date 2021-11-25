Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson 'were very flirty' as they held hands amid dinner date in LA; Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be hitting it off as they have been going on more dates than ever! The SNL star and the beauty mogul were recently spotted at a dinner date in Los Angeles where they held hands and "were very flirty" with each other. People Magazine reports that the duo enjoyed a romantic evening together.

The pair were also spotted grabbing a bite at an Italian restaurant on Sunday and was accompanied by a bodyguard. However, upon arriving at the restaurant holding hands, the duo was seemingly "in a great mood." According to People Magazine's report, Kardashian and Davidson "sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling." The report also states that Davidson was "very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them." People Magazine's insider has also noted that the two especially shared many pasta dishes!

"He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple," People Magazine's source further reported. Amid romance rumours, Pete Davidson even sported a massive hickey on his neck while he was on the date with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

In other news, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were also present at Pete Davidson's birthday party where the three of them sported SKIMS' loungewear collection. Previously, many reports suggested that Kim and Pete were having fun and enjoying life together. Their romance rumours had sparked as they were spotted holding hands during a rollercoaster ride at a theme park.

