Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Instagram official romance receives love from Khloe, Scott Disick and more

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently made their relationship Instagram official. After recently being declared "legally single", Kim took to Instagram on Saturday to post first-ever photos with Davidson and left their fans mighty impressed. The photos showcased Kim in a decked up avatar as she cosied up to the Saturday Night Live star.

As soon as Kim dropped photos with Davidson on social media to confirm their romance, not only fans but also her friends and family members could not hold back their excitement. From the Kardashian-Jenner family, among the first ones to give Kim's new relationship a thumbs-up was her sister Khloe Kardashian who left a comment saying, "I love this" on Kim's post.

Also responding to Kardashian was her older sister, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick who simply wrote, "The town." It has been known that despite parting ways with Kourtney, Scott has remained close with her sisters and in fact, he was previously also spotted hanging out with Kim and Pete during one of their dates.

Among Kim's friends, Paris Hilton who recently tied the knot with Carter Reum showed her happiness for her bestie as she commented the heart-eye emoji on Kim and Pete's photos. Also, one of Kardashian's close friends, Simon Huck expressed his excitement writing, "There he is!" and added a fire as well as heart emoji.

After being linked together for the first time in October last year as they hung out together over the Halloween weekend, Kim and Pete have now become social media official and we wonder if the duo will make a red carpet splash next.

