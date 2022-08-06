Kim Kardashian poses with her daughters sporting ex Kanye West's brand amid Pete Davidson split rumours

Before reports of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup hit the news, the SKIMS founder had taken to Instagram to share sweet photos with her daughters North and Chicago West. Interestingly, Kardashian was seen posing with her girls wearing Kanye West's famous brand, Yeezy sunglasses. Not only did Kim model in them but also tagged the brand.

Sharing a series of selfies in her recent post, Kim and her daughters, Chicago and North were seen sporting the new sunglasses from Kanye's brand, Yeezy. Kim also separately added in the caption, "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ." Recently, another post shared by Kim also seemed to be a reference to her ex.

After Kim dropped a photo of herself sporting a tee that read, "The Incredibles", the fans recalled how Kanye once referred to their growing family the same as the popular one from the Pixar film. As for Kardashian's new post where she was seen supporting West's brand, several fan comments seemed to cheer for her and Kanye and wrote in the comments, "Kimye forever."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

The post was shared by Kim a day ahead of the news of her breakup with Pete was reported. Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October last year after they met on Saturday Night Live. The duo also went Instagram official in March this year. Recently, the couple had been in the middle of a long distance relationship thanks to their work schedules. Pete has been in Australia, filming his upcoming project after quitting Saturday Night Live this year.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways since they are in 'different places' at the moment?