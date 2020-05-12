Kim Kardashian poses topless with a parrot; Covers herself with a garland and promotes her beauty brand

Kim Kardashian promotes her beauty brand posing topless with a parrot and shares her picture on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian knows how to raise the mercury levels and her recent Instagram picture is proof. The 39-year-old recently took to her Instagram handle to promote her beauty brand KKW BEAUTY and shared a sizzling picture of herself in order to do the same. Kim posed topless with a parrot and shelled out major tropical vibes covering herself with a floral white garland. The beauty mogul dolled herself up with beauty products of her own label.

Looking bronzed up as if it were the sun tan, Kim looks flawless in her new picture. "Tropical vibes. I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold," she flaunted and revealed what made her look so stunning that even the parrot can't stop looking at her.

Check out her IG post here.

As soon as Kim Kardashian posted her picture, it isn't shocking that she received a million likes in no time but fans also emptied their stack of fire and heart emojis and filled her comments section. Two days ago, she also celebrated her baby boy Psalm's 1st birthday. "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm," she captioned her picture.

