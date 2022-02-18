Kim Kardashian posts adorable selfies with daughter North amid Kayne West drama

Kim Kardashian seemingly remains unfazed by all the Kanye West drama as she posts cute snaps with her daughter North, both sporting matching pajamas. Kim has publicly been silent about Kanye's recent online shenanigans though Kanye did leak his private conversations with her in which she asked the rapper to not create a "dangerous environment."

In her new post, the KKW mogul posed with North in pink pajamas as the two seemed to be having a laugh while acting silly in front of the camera and attached a red and pink heart in the caption. For the past few weeks, Kanye has been up and arms with the KUWTK star even as he proclaimed that he had no "beef" with her. Kanye has continued to post about Kim's new beau Pete Davidson whom the Donda Rapper has given the hateful nickname "Skete". In his recent posts, Kanye called Pete a "d**khead" and even made fun of his Hilary Clinton Tatoo.

Check out Kim's post below:

However, in his latest post, Kanye sort of apologised to Kim K and promised that he would stop roasting Pete on his Instagram. The Yeezy Founder wrote, "I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them," he then went on to add, "I’m working on my communication." Kanye also remarked, "I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

