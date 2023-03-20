Kim Kardashian posts her childhood picture, fans ask "Is that you Chicago?"

The reality television star posted a throwback picture from her childhood when she was about six years old.

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her childhood picture and fans are going gaga over it. The reality television star posted a throwback picture from her childhood when she was about six years old.  

In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen with a face painted dragon on her cheek. She was a sporting light pink colored t-shirt with several graphics such as a pair of ballerina shoes. She completed her look with white tennis shoes and light pink colored ruffle socks. The younger Kardashian further tied her hair in adorable pigtails with pink polka dot bows ribbon in her hair. She captioned her Instagram post ‘1987 KK’.

Fans reaction to childhood picture

Fans were quick to react to this adorable picture of Kim Kardashian and said that she looked very much similar to her five year old daughter Chicago whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. One user commented, ‘Is that you Chicago?’ while the other one wrote ‘Y r u so pretty’. Fans have been all love and heart for the recent picture shared by Kim Kardashian.

Earlier also Kim Kardashian shared throwback pictures on her brother Rob Kardashian’s 36th birthday. In the first picture the brother and sister duo were sitting close to each other and Rob in cute dinosaur pajamas. The second picture showed Rob and Kim at an older age as they were smiling and sitting at the dinner table. The other pictures in this photo dump showed Rob and Kim Kardashian throughout the years. In one picture Kim was holding Rob while he was a baby as Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were sitting next to them.

Previously there were also speculations that Kim and Rob Kardashian might be feuding because the former suspiciously deleted one of her posts with the brother.      

