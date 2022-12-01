Kim Kardashian pouts with daughter North West in new PHOTOS after settling divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian finally settled her divorce from Kanye West after filing for the same in February 2021. The SKIMS founder and the rapper ended their marriage after seven years and as per reports the court documents suggest that they will be sharing joint physical and legal custody of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

In the meantime, Kim recently shared a new Instagram post where she dropped photos with her daughter North West. The photos showcased Kim and her 9-year-old daughter posing for fun sunkissed snaps as they were seen cutely pouting. Kim's new photos with her daughters come a day after she gave an inside look at her house.