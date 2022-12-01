Kim Kardashian pouts with daughter North West in new PHOTOS after settling divorce with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian dropped adorable new photos with her daughter North West as the duo posed together in a sunkissed setting. Kim's new post came following her recent divorce settlement.
Kim Kardashian finally settled her divorce from Kanye West after filing for the same in February 2021. The SKIMS founder and the rapper ended their marriage after seven years and as per reports the court documents suggest that they will be sharing joint physical and legal custody of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
In the meantime, Kim recently shared a new Instagram post where she dropped photos with her daughter North West. The photos showcased Kim and her 9-year-old daughter posing for fun sunkissed snaps as they were seen cutely pouting. Kim's new photos with her daughters come a day after she gave an inside look at her house.
Kim Kardashian and North West's photos
Days after Kylie Jenner dropped photos with her son and daughter Stormi on Instagram, Kim is also giving a glimpse of her family time. While Jenner's post received backlash as netizens accused her of trying to divert the attention from Balenciaga controversy, Kardashian's recent post showcasing her house also received strange reactions from netizens as they spoke about the house giving "cold" vibes. As for Kim's new photos with her daughter, several friends of the SKIMS founder reacted to the post including her close friend Paris Hilton who dropped heart-eye emojis on the same.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce settlement
According to the details obtained in the court documents by Page Six, the rapper will have to pay his ex-wife USD 200,000 a month in child support for their four children. Both Kim and Kanye waived off spousal support. The Donda rapper is also reportedly responsible for 50 per cent of the children's educational expenses which includes their tuition – and security expenses. The former couple's property assets have reportedly been divided in alignment with the former couple's prenuptial agreement.
ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian gives an INSIDE look at her house after divorce settlement with Kanye West